Traders Buy Large Volume of Skechers USA Put Options (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,367 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the average daily volume of 646 put options.

NYSE SKX opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Skechers USA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

