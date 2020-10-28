Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.19

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

