TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

