TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59.
In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
