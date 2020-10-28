Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

TBK stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

