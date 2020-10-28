Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Down 8.2%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.15. 1,394,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,773,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

