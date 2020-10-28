trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 8.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. 724,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 356,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Get trivago alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $496.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.