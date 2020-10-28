Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 5.8%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.15. 791,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,484,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tronox by 96,846.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 229,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tronox by 43.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

