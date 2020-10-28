TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and $5.36 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.89 or 0.04118739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00250020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

