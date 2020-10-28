Truist Securiti Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $32.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.09 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.54.

Shares of BIIB opened at $255.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a twelve month low of $254.93 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.18 and a 200-day moving average of $287.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

