Truist Securiti Comments on VICI Properties Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

