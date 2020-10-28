Truist Securiti Comments on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Xilinx stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

