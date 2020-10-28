TrustCo Bank Corp NY Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%.

TRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 76.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 203,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.