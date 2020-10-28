TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTGPF stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, October 5th.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

