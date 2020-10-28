TTM Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 930 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,063% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

