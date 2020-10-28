TTM Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 880 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 986% compared to the typical volume of 81 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

