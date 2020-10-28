Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $133.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $100.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

