Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $133.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.
Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $100.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
