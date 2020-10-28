Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 8.7%

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price was down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.62 and last traded at $93.64. Approximately 1,154,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 379,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.