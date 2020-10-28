Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $37.50 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 183.9% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

