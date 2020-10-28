Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

