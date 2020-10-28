Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
