UBS Group Begins Coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.35.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.