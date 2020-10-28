UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day moving average of $270.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $192.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after buying an additional 1,596,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,251,000 after buying an additional 457,871 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after buying an additional 445,157 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

