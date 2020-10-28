UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Amgen stock opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

