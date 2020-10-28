Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 6%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.90 and last traded at $220.97. Approximately 1,398,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,163,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

