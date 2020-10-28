Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 6%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.90 and last traded at $220.97. Approximately 1,398,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,163,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
