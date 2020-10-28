Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $121.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 335.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.