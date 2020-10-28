UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded UltraTech Cement from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get UltraTech Cement alerts:

Shares of UCLQF stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. UltraTech Cement has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, white cement, and white cement based products; and ready mix concrete, including specialty concrete, as well as building products consisting AAC blocks, jointing mortars, and host of others in retail formats.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for UltraTech Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraTech Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.