Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

