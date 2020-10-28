uniQure’s (QURE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $61.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of uniQure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in uniQure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in uniQure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

