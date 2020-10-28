United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 7%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.34. 25,867,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,532,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 147.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

