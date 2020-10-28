United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Up 150.8% in October

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of United American Healthcare stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. United American Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

