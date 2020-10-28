United American Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UAPC opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. United American Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
United American Petroleum Company Profile
