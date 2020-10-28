UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,306,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $320.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

