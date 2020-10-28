Unitil (UTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTL opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

