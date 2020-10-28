US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,533,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,365,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 142.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in US Foods by 251.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
