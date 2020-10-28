US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 2,533,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,365,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 142.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in US Foods by 251.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

