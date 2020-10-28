USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of USAQ stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc and changed its name to USA Equities Corp.

