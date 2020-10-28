USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of USAQ stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
About USA Equities
