USA Truck (USAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAK stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.37.

USAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

