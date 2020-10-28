VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,698,000 after acquiring an additional 127,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

