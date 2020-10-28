Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,011 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $68,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

