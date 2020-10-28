Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 104,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 460,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 370,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.