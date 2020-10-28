Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.