Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 557.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average is $147.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

