Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63.

