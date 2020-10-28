Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 23.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $132,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

