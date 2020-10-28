Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $82-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.76 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

