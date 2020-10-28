Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.25. 5,973,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 17,394,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a market cap of $595.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $2,574,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

