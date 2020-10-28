Venus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.89 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $3.89 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00022466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,353.76 or 0.99754399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00036966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003733 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

