Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

VNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Veoneer by 39.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veoneer by 86.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,374 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.