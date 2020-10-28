Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

VNE opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Veoneer by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Veoneer by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

