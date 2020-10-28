Verge (XVG) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Verge has a market cap of $64.30 million and $3.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00428155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,379,398,543 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Binance, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.