Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $192.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 127,154 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 639 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

