Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VVI stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.58. Viad has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $70.23.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at $583,359.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

